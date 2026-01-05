US Congressman Krishnamoorthi to step down from China panel role

Washington, Jan 5 Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, the Ranking Member of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the US and the Chinese Communist Party, on Monday, announced that he will step down from his leadership role on the panel later this month, bringing to close a three-year tenure that coincided with the committee's formative period.

"I have informed Leader Hakeem Jeffries of my intention to step down as Ranking Member of the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party later this month," Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

Reflecting on his appointment, Krishnamoorthi expressed gratitude to the Democratic leader Jeffries for entrusting him with the role.

"I am deeply grateful for the confidence Leader Hakeem Jeffries placed in me to lead House Democrats on this Committee for the past three years," he said, describing the decision to appoint "the first South Asian American to ever lead a Congressional Committee, as Chair or Ranking Member," as part of Jeffries' "enduring legacy".

In his statement, Krishnamoorthi also thanked fellow lawmakers who served on the committee during the 118th and 119th Congresses, noting that the panel's work often carried "significant national and global consequences".

Notably, Krishnamoorthi is now running for the US Senate.

If elected, he would be the first ever Indian American to be elected to the US Senate.

While acknowledging disagreements, he said members "consistently found ways to collaborate, seek common ground, and focus on strengthening America's long-term competitiveness and security".

Krishnamoorthi in his statement, praised their "rigour, humility, and an unwavering sense of purpose".

Their work went beyond confronting challenges posed by the Chinese Communist Party to also advancing policies that "unlock American innovation, protect workers and consumers, and ensure that the United States remains the world's leading economic and technological power," he said.

"I am proud of what we accomplished together," Krishnamoorthi added, pointing to the creation of what he called a "credible, bipartisan Committee" that strengthened US economic and national security while keeping competitiveness at the centre of its mandate.

He cited efforts to protect American innovation, secure critical supply chains, counter forced labour and economic coercion, and prevent US capital and technology from being used in ways that undermine the country's security or values.

Noting that the challenge posed by China as "among the defining tests of our time", spanning economic, technological, and military domains, Krishnamoorthi said the task demands "nuance and seriousness", along with "practical and enforceable policy solutions" and a resolve to strengthen competitiveness "without succumbing to fear or prejudice".

"I am confident that Leader Jeffries will make an excellent decision in appointing my successor," he said, adding that he looks forward to working closely with the new appointee to ensure Democrats on the committee continue advancing policies that allow the United States to "compete and win while remaining firmly grounded in the values that define us".

The House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party was established to examine and respond to the long-term strategic challenges posed by China, with a focus on economic, technological, and national security issues.

