US: Congressman Shri Thanedar launches Caucus to protect the interests of Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains

Washington DC [US], September 30 : Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar on Friday launched the formation of a new Congressional Caucus aimed at protecting the interests of Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains living in United States.

The Caucus aims at addressing cultural misunderstandings and promoting interfaith dialogue and harmony. It supports initiatives to promote Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain Americans' well-being, education and empowerment.

The newly formed Caucus has bipartisan support from both, Republicans and Democrats, and more than 27 US lawmakers have supported it.

Addressing the event in Washington DC, Thanedar said, "I am profoundly honoured to stand before you at this pivotal juncture. We are not merely congregating to initiate another caucus, we are assembling to pioneer a movement, one that strives for understanding, inclusion, and affirmative policy actions. A movement that says every faith, every culture, and every community has a place in America, the land of free and the home of the brave”.

“My name is Shri Thanedar and I am a proof of America’s diversity in Congress,” he added.

The US Congressman further said that the launch of the Caucus is a commitment to stand against religious discrimination, and cultivate a nation where diversity is not just “tolerated, but celebrated”.

“I am an immigrant of this country, born in Belgam, Karnataka, India. My parents worked hard to provide for my siblings and me. Such an honour for me to serve my constituents Detroit and Michigan’s 13th Congressional district in US Congress,” Thanedar said.

He added, “Today is significant for many reasons. To many of you, the launch of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain American Congressional Caucus may seem like a formal procedure, but let me assure you, it is so much more. It is a statement of commitment, a commitment to stand against religious discrimination, to propel the wheels of inclusion, and to cultivate a nation where diversity is not just tolerated, but celebrated."

Shri Thanedar toldthat his aim is to fight for religious freedom and make sure that everybody feels safe to practise his or her religion.

“Some of the cultures are sometimes misinterpreted, misunderstood, and I just want to make sure that everybody feels safe to practise his or her religion. We are just fighting for religious freedom. We are just fighting for a person’s right to practise his or her religion,” he said.

