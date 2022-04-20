US congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets Former Pak PM Imran Khan at Bani Gala

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Wednesday met Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala in Islamabad.

Shireen Mazari, former human rights minister in Imran Khan-led Pakistan-e-Tehreek (PTI) shared the photo of the meeting and wrote that both sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called on Chairman PTI in Bani Gala. They discussed Islamophobia & related issues. @Ilhan expressed her admiration for @ImranKhanPTI and his position on and work against Islamophobia globally. IK appreciated her courageous & principled position on issues."

Ilhan Abdullah Omar reached Islamabad earlier on Wednesday, where Foreign Office's Director-General Americas Mohammad Mudassir Tipu received the US lawmaker at the Islamabad Airport, reported The News International.

During her stay in Pakistan, she will also visit Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The 37-year-old Omar belongs to the Democrats and represents the State of Minnesota in Congress. She is one of the two Muslim women elected to the US Congress in 2018.

Omar represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives, which includes Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs.

An experienced Twin Cities policy analyst, organiser, public speaker and advocate, Omar was sworn into office in January 2019, making her the first African refugee to become a Member of Congress, the first woman of colour to represent Minnesota, and one of the first two Muslim-American women elected to Congress.

Born in Somalia, she and her family fled the country's civil war when she was eight. The family spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before coming to the United States in the 1990s. In 1997, she moved to Minneapolis with her family. .

As a teenager, Omar's grandfather inspired her to get involved in politics. Before running for office, she worked as a community educator at the University of Minnesota, was a Policy Fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs and served as a Senior Policy Aide for the Minneapolis City Council, reported the newspaper.

In 2016 she was elected as the Minnesota House Representative for District 60B, making her the highest-elected Somali-American public official in the United States and the first Somali-American State Legislator. Rep. Omar served as the Assistant Minority Leader, with assignments to three house committees; Civil Law and Data Practices Policy, Higher Education & Career Readiness Policy and Finance, and State Government Finance.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor