US Consul General organises 5-day workshop on 'Antiquities Trafficking Prevention' in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 : The US Consul General in Chennai, Chris Hodges, has organised a five-day workshop on Antiquities Trafficking prevention in collaboration with the governments of India, Nepal, and Tamil Nadu following the signing of the Cultural Property Agreement.

The workshop is to be conducted from September 9 to September 13 for 5 days.

The event was inaugurated by US Consul General Chennai and stated, "this agreement is about respecting our ancestors, it's about respecting our history, it's about respecting our heritage, and it's about respecting one another as friends and partners."

While speaking to reporters, he highlighted that this agreement is based upon the recent signing of the Cultural Property Agreement on July 26 by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti together with Govind Mohan, Secretary, Indian Ministry of Culture.

This event marks the culmination of nearly two years of diligent work by experts from both countries and fulfils President Joe Biden's and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to enhance cooperation to protect cultural heritage, highlighted in the joint statement issued after their meeting in June 2023.

"Thanks to the great work that we're celebrating this morning in this workshop on cultural preservation and antiquities. This brings together experts and expertise from India, Nepal, and the US to talk about how we can build an architecture to preserve and celebrate our culture and our heritage and how we can work together to make sure that those pieces and that heritage is respected and honoured," said Hodges.

Further, he also emphasised that this agreement marks a new beginning in cooperation between the two countries to preserve India's diverse heritage.

"And this is based upon the recent signing of the Cultural Property Agreement by Ambassador Garcetti together with Cultural Secretary Mohan. And so as we begin the workshop this week, this is both a chance to celebrate our achievement and signing this cultural property agreement, our cooperation in coming together to preserve the amazing and diverse heritage that India has. But also, it's a beginning as we look forward together to sharing information, to honouring and protecting our heritage, and to working together in a law enforcement capacity, in a cultural capacity, and in every capacity to make sure that this heritage is protected and that it's respected," said Hodges.

"And to me, and I said this in my remarks. The take away of this workshop and of our relationship is one of respect. This cooperation, this agreement is about respecting our ancestors, it's about respecting our history, it's about respecting our heritage, and it's about respecting one another as friends and partners," he added.

US consul general also expressed happiness and stated that 'all of the consulates are hugely proud to be partners with our Indian friends.'

"So I as the Consul General here in Chennai, and all of Mission India, our embassy in New Delhi, Ambassador Garcetti leading our efforts, and all of the consulates are hugely proud to be partners with our Indian friends in preserving and celebrating this amazing culture," said Hodges.

