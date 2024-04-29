US: Deadly tornadoes rip through Oklahoma leaving four dead; threat looms over other states

Oklahoma [US], April 29 : The US state of Oklahoma came under the grip of severe thunderstorms and high winds over the weekend, as a series of tornadoes struck through the Great Plains, leaving at least four people dead, including an infant, CNN reported, citing authorities.

The threat of more twisters, heavy rain, and large hail looms over states from Missouri to Texas Sunday.

Multiple large and extremely dangerous tornadoes were reported on the ground simultaneously overnight Saturday across parts of Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service.

Two deaths took place in Holdenville, and the third near Marietta on I-35, according to Keli Cain, public affairs director for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. A fourth death happened in the hard-hit town of Sulphur in Murray County, Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt said at a news conference on Sunday.

There were also reports of injuries, property damage, flooding, and downed power lines and trees across several counties Saturday night, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said, as reported by CNN.

The weather service confirmed 22 tornadoes in the Norman area. Tornadoes of at least EF-3 strength slammed into Sulphur and Marietta on Saturday night, according to the weather service. An EF-3 rating indicates wind speeds of 136 mph or more.

"It seems like every business downtown has been destroyed now here in Sulphur," Governor Stitt said. "It's definitely the most damage since I've been governor that I've seen."

Stitt added that around 30 people were injured in Sulphur, and their conditions are unknown, as reported by CNN. He also issued an emergency disaster declaration and announced that he will be touring storm damage in Sulphur and Holdenville.

Injuries and damages were reported in Sulphur, which is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City, after at least two large tornadoes overnight. Following this, a flood warning was issued for the city.

"A large and extremely dangerous tornado was located south of Sulphur, moving north at 35 mph. First responders need to prepare for additional tornado impacts immediately!!!" the weather service in Norman warned.

Nearly 47 million people are at risk for severe weather Sunday from east Texas northward into the upper Mississippi River Valley as communities in Nebraska and Iowa survey the destruction the storms have already left behind, CNN reported.

As storms push eastward across the southern plains, cities including Dallas and Austin in Texas; Oklahoma City and Tulsa in Oklahoma; Wichita and Topeka in Kansas; and the Kansas City metropolitan area could see strong tornadoes.

More than 4 million people are under tornado watches Sunday night in this grim situation.

According to Storm Prediction Centre, the storms could produce hail as big as ping pong balls and damaging wind gusts to 70 mph.

The weather service reported two tornadoes crossing Oklahoma's Highway 9 between Goldsby and Blanchard.

Amid the situation, Norman, the University of Oklahoma, warned students and staff to "Seek shelter NOW inside the building you are in. Move to lowest floor/interior room."

In another incident, one person died after a tornado touched down in Minden, Iowa, during Friday's severe weather outbreak, CNN reported, citing Pottawattamie County Emergency Management.

A total of four people had sustained storm-related injuries. three people were treated and released on Friday, while a fourth person initially listed in stable condition later died from his injuries, said Pottawattamie County spokesperson Craig Carlsen.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Pottawattamie County in response to Friday's severe weather.

