US denies Russia's "ludicrous" claim over involvement in drone attack

Washington [US], May 5 : The United States denied Russia's "ludicrous" claim of being involved in the purported drone attack on the Kremlin, according to CNN.

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said, "I would just tell you Mr. (Dmitry) Peskov's lying. I mean, it's obviously a ludicrous claim. The United States had nothing to do with this. We don't even know what happened here."

"But I can assure you the United States had no role in it whatsoever," he added.

Earlier, Russia accused the US of being involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin and an assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin, the latest in a series of extraordinary allegations over Wednesday's incident.

"We are well aware that decisions on such actions and such terrorist attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington. And Kyiv is already executing what it is told to do," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, without providing any evidence.

Russia on Wednesday, while releasing several footages, had claimed of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) strikes on Putin's Kremlin residence. The strikes were termed terrorist attacks by Ukraine on Russia.

After two UAV strikes, Russia also released videos claiming attacks on an Oil Depot in Krasnodar and also on the Senate Palace.

The Foreign Ministry has firmly condemned the attempted terrorist attacks against the Moscow Kremlin on the night of May 2, when it was targeted by unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in an official statement said that there was no doubt that the Kyiv regime is behind these attacks.

"Kyiv has a long-standing record of intentionally supporting and employing terrorist methods against civilian infrastructure and civilians, including the October 8, 2022, explosion on the Crimean Bridge, strikes against non-military targets in the Bryansk, Belgorod and Rostov regions, as well as many acts of sabotage. Now comes Moscow. The terrorist activity and acts of sabotage by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been gathering unprecedented momentum," the statement said.

"This crime is aggravated by the fact that the Moscow Kremlin serves as the residence of the head of state. What makes the actions of the neo-Nazi Ukrainian authorities especially cynical is that they made an attempt to assassinate the President of Russia ahead of Victory Day and the May 9 Parade, where Great Patriotic War veterans, who had shed their blood in the fight against Nazism and fascism, including on Ukrainian territory, will be present," it added.

In the overnight drone attacks, Putin did not get injured and Russia considers the drone attacks, an attempt on President's life, President's press service announced on Wednesday, Russia Today reported.

According to Putin's staff, Ukraine launched two drone attacks overnight with the intention of hitting his apartment in the Kremlin.

