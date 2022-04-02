US deputy NSA Daleep Singh consult sanctions imposed on Russia with Indian counterparts during India visit: White House

US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh, during his two-day visit to New Delhi, consulted with Indian counterparts on goals and mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia, the White House said in a statement on Friday (local time).

Daleep Singh was on a two-day visit to India from March 30-31.

"This week, Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh was in New Delhi to discuss ways to deepen U.S.-India economic cooperation and advance our shared interest in a free and open Indo-Pacific," read the statement from the White House.

The statement further said that Singh also "continued our close consultations with Indian counterparts about the destabilizing economic impacts of Russia's war against Ukraine".

During his India visit, Singh met with Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra, Minister of Commerce and Indian G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla, Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri, and Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.

"Singh consulted with Indian counterparts on the goals and mechanisms of U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia and ways to cooperate on addressing global food insecurity and global energy prices," the statement said.

Singh and his counterparts also advanced ongoing discussions about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, delivering high-quality infrastructure through Build Back Better World, the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, and strengthening the global economy, said the statement.

The conversations were productive and both sides committed to continue their close consultations, it added.

Meanwhile, India and United States are scheduled to hold 2+2 dialogue in Washington on April 11.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will also have other meetings scheduled on the sidelines.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor