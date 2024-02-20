US Dy Secy Verma meets Jaishankar, both discuss ways to take forward India-US ties

New Delhi [India], February 20 : US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Richard R Verma said that he had a "productive discussion" with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

The two discussed ways to move India-US critical partnership forward, said Verma.

"Pleased to once again meet with External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar. Had a productive discussion on a variety of topics within the #USIndia relationship and ways in which we can continue to move our critical partnership forward," Verma said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said that it is "always good to meet" Verma, adding that they held talks on strengthening cooperation and global and regional issues.

"Always good to meet US @DepSecStateMR Richard Verma. Discussed our deepening cooperation and global and regional issues of mutual interest," posted Jaishankar on X.

Verma, who was a former US envoy to India, is on a three-nation visit to India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka from February 18-23.

A social post on X, by the US embassy in India welcomed the former US Ambassador in New Delhi.

"Welcoming back former US Ambassador to India @RichardRVerma to our Embassy in New Delhi, now as the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources @DepSecStateMR! In New Delhi, DMR Verma will meet with the Embassy team, senior government officials, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to advance the #USIndia global strategic partnership on a full range of issues, including economic development, security, and technology. #USIndiaFWD," the post read.

In a short video message, Verma stated his excitement to be back in India.

"I'm here to do a lot of things here. Meeting with our IndusX partners, meeting with the Raisina Dialogue attendees, and trying to make advancements on all the key facets of our relationship on defence, on trade, on clean energy, on critical minerals and advanced technologies, and ultimately on increasing our people-to-people ties," he said.

"That's what this relationship is about, bringing people together for the peace and prosperity and security in this century. I couldn't be happier. and prouder to be back here with this incredible team," he added.

Meanwhile, on his meeting with Verma, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti posted, "Fantastic to see @DepSecStateMR Richard Verma, former US Ambassador to India, who's back at our Embassy in New Delhi. We shared great stories about his tenure and work in India and the #USIndia partnership. Here's to shared visions and endless possibilities! #USIndiaFWD."

