US Earthquake: Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over X as Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes NYC and Surrounding Regions
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 5, 2024 08:43 PM2024-04-05T20:43:13+5:302024-04-05T20:46:02+5:30
Friday morning earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey, causing tremors felt across the densely populated New York City metropolitan area. Residents throughout the Eastern Seaboard reported experiencing the shaking, according to The Associated Press. Meanwhile social media is filled up with funny Memes and Jokes.
Everyone in New York rushing to Twitter to see if they felt an earthquake too#earthquakepic.twitter.com/alJoErtwCw— jagszn (@SackedByWalker_) April 5, 2024
Everyone in New York City rushing to Twitter to see if they felt an earthquake too#earthquakepic.twitter.com/MrhPB9oh0K— King (@Kingehsan18) April 5, 2024
i can’t believe jojo caused that earthquake in new york with the biggest industry rebrand we’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Idw3QTd8bs— matt (@mattspx) April 5, 2024