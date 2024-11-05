"US Elections 2024: Your vote is your voice," says Kamala Harris as polling opens in multiple states

Washington DC, [US], November 5 : As the voting begins in multiple US states, President Joe Biden urged voters to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and stated, "Let's make history by electing Kamala Harris."

Go vote. Let’s make history by electing @KamalaHarris. https://t.co/Hy8C4mIL2M — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2024

Biden shared a post on X and wrote, "Go vote. Let's make history by electing @KamalaHarris"

In her post Kamala Harris said," Election Day is here. Today, we vote because we love our country and we believe in the promise of America. Make your voice heard."

Harris also posted Voter Helpline numbers for her supporters saying, "Your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power. Call the Voter Assistance Hotline at (833) 336-8683 if you need help voting."

In his last post, Donald Trump said, "Tomorrow is our last chance to defeat the corrupt establishment. GET OUT AND VOTE!"

According to CNN, Polls have opened across more than 25 states, including Alabama (some polls observe Eastern Time and will open at 7 a.m. ET, however, most polls operate in Central Time and will open at 8 a.m. ET). Delaware, Washington, DC, Florida (polls in Central Time open at 8 a.m. ET), Georgia, Illinois, Kansas (some polls open at 8 a.m. because of time zones), Maryland, Massachusetts (cities or towns can choose to open as early as 5:45 a.m. ET), Michigan (some polls open at 8 a.m. ET because of time zones), Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina Tennessee (Polling places with a population of more than 120,000 must open by 7 a.m. ET)

Voters in Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia can now head to polling stations to cast their ballots.

Earlier, polls opened in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Poll closing times differ from state to state and sometimes county to county. However, most polling stations will close between 7-11 pm (local time)

Just hours after the first polls close at 7 pm (local time) results are expected to start coming in. However, some states will tally votes more quickly than others.

The voters in the US are heading to vote in one of their most consequential elections, which will decide the direction of not just the US but also have an influence on global geopolitics for the next four years.

The polling hours will vary across the states, but most locations will vote between 6 am and 8 pm on Tuesday (local time). Though exit polls will start coming once voting starts, the final results will come only after counting is closed in all states.

The first polls will close at around 7 pm ET (5:30 am IST) in six states, including Georgia. The final polls will close in the blue state of Hawaii and in the red state of Alaska at 12 am ET (10:30 am IST). Total votes will close by 1 pm ET (11:30 am IST), following which counting will start. The results in small states can be projected soon after polling states; some key battleground states may take hours to project the winner.

Despite the presence of many other parties, the US race is between the Democratic and Republican parties. Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate of the incumbent Democrats, and she is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman of the US. If elected, she will also be the first Indian-origin President of the United States.

On the other hand, the Republican candidate is former President Donald Trump, who is eyeing a historic comeback to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020. Notably, if Trump wins, it will be the first instance in over 100 years of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Most of the polls have predicted a very close race between Trump and Harris, with all the leads projected within the margin of error.

According to the national polls, as provided by the 'five thirty-eight' platform of ABC News, Harris (48) has a minor lead of 1 percentage point against Donald Trump (46.9).NBC News and Emerson College have projected a 49%-49% tie nationally between the two candidates. Ipsos has projected a three-point lead (49%-46%) to Harris, while AtlasIntel has projected a two-point lead (50%-48%) to Trump.

