US envoy Eric Garcetti, designer Ritu Beri discuss importance of Khadi, its link with India’s freedom movement

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Ahead of the 77th Independence Day, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met Khadi & Village Industries Commission advisor and renowned designer Ritu Beri and discussed the importance of Khadi and its connection to India’s freedom movement.

The US ambassador took to his Twitter and said, "I had an inspiring conversation with renowned designer & @kvicindiaadvisor, Ritu Beri, on the history of #khadi and its poignant connection to India’s freedom movement. Every thread woven tells a story of resilience and unity."

Garcetti also shared a video on his Twitter while interacting with Ritu Beri and said, "On the first trip that I took to India was to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat where I learned about the history of the independence of this country, Gandhi's struggle and the importance of this fabric."

Designer Rity Beri gifted him a Khadi jacket with which he shared his delight and said, "I am excited to wear khadi, and not just that, but also to celebrate India's independence day and to look at the opportunities to celebrate the history that so many Americans that love India's struggle for independence that resonates with our struggle for independence but don't know all these details."

He further thanked the designer for the remarkable Khadi jacket.

"I’ll proudly wear it for tomorrow’s Independence Day celebration. What are your thoughts on this timeless piece?" the tweet said.

He then wore an India-US Flag brooch on his Khadi jacket. "This will be a perfect thing to wear to celebrate India's independence," he added.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Khadi can become a source of inspiration for achieving the dream of developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“History has seen that a thread of khadi became a source of inspiration for the freedom struggle and broke the chains of slavery. In the same way, a thread of Khadi can be a source of inspiration to fulfil the pledge of making India a developed nation, to achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” he said in his speech.

Khadi commands a sentimental value for Indians. It symbolizes the need and importance of indigenous manufactured goods.

According to a statement, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has exceeded the turnover of the best FMCG companies in India. KVIC has, for the first time, clocked a massive turnover of Rs 1.34 lakh crore in 2022-23. In 2013-14, the turnover of Khadi and Village Industries (KVI) products was Rs 31,154 crore.

