US envoy Witkoff says Hamas response to Gaza proposal "totally unacceptable"

Washington DC [US], June 1 : US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, called Hamas' response to the proposed ceasefire deal with Israel "totally unacceptable" and stated that it "only takes us backward."

As reported by CNN, Hamas has responded to the Gaza ceasefire plan put forward by the US. In a statement, Hamas said that its "proposal" to the mediators - Qatar and Egypt "aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and ensure the flow of aid to our people and our families in the Gaza Strip."

"As part of this agreement, 10 living Israeli prisoners held by the resistance will be released, in addition to the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners," the statement said.

However, Witkoff completely wrote off Hamas' response and said that they should "accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks."

In a social media post on X, Witkoff wrote, "I received the Hamas response to the United States' proposal. It is totally unacceptable and only takes us backward. Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, which we can begin immediately this coming week."

"That is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days in which half of the living hostages and half of those who are deceased will come home to their families and in which we can have at the proximity talks substantive negotiations in good-faith to try to reach a permanent ceasefire," he added.

As reported by CNN, US backed and Israel-approved proposal includes Hamas releasing 10 Israeli hostages and 18 deceased hostages in exchange for 125 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,111 Gazans detained since the war began.

According to the US proposal, the negotiations about a permanent ceasefire will begin immediately on the first day of the 60-day truce.

The proposal do not offer any guarantee of a permanent end to the war not an assurance that 60-day ceasefire will be extended.

