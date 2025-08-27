US: Five children injured in Minneapolis catholic school shooting; suspect "contained"

Washington DC [US], August 27 : At least five children were injured in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning (local time) at a Catholic school in the city of Minneapolis in the state of Minnesota in the US, the New York Times reported, citing law enforcement and hospital sources.

According to the New York Times, citing an official statement from the City of Minneapolis, the incident took place at Annunciation Catholic Church, which operates a school and noted that the suspect had been "contained".

Authorities stressed that there was no ongoing threat to public safety but urged residents to avoid the area. No further details on the suspect or the nature of the injuries were immediately provided, the New York Times reported.

"There is an active police situation at Annunciation Church, 509 W. 54th St. There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained. Stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims - W. 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet Ave," the city stated in a post on X.

Children's Minnesota Hospital confirmed it was treating five children following the shooting but declined to share information on the severity of their injuries or their ages, as reported by the New York Times.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said agents were on-site at the church, located in South Minneapolis.

"ATF agents are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis," it stated in a post on X.

According to The New York Times, the school serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. According to the church's website, the new school year began on Monday (local time), with an all-school Mass scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also issued a statement expressing sympathy for the incident.

"I've been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," he stated in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump also reacted to the tragedy. Taking to Truth Social, the US President stated that the White House is currently monitoring the situation, with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation swiftly responding to the scene.

"I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" Trump stated.

