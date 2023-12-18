US Foreign Secy meets Netanyahu, Gallant

Tel Aviv, Dec 18 The U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The U.S. Defense Secretary will also hold a meeting with the Israel War Cabinet members which include Minister without portfolio and former Chief of IDF Benny Gantz and former Chief of Armed Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

Sources in Israel PMO told IANS that Netanyahu has asked the Austin to increase funds to Israel as the war continues with the Hamas.

The experts believe that Austin’s visit will be keenly observed in Iran and other Arab nations.

This is the third visit of a high ranking official to Israel after the hostilities broke out between Hamas and Israel following the October 7 attack.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, over 21,731 Palestinians have been killed including 8,697 children and 4,410 women.

