US: Four-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building in Philadelphia (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 12, 2024 09:01 AM2024-07-12T09:01:40+5:302024-07-12T09:03:18+5:30
A massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 12. Firefighters are working ...
A massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 12. Firefighters are working to douse the blaze, which destroyed the whole structure.
A video of the incident was shared on X, formerly Twitter. In the video, it can be seen that the whole apartment was engulfed in a massive blaze, and clouds of black smoke were coming out of it. The view from Chopper 6 captured the extensive damage as the flames raged out of control.
Crews Battle Fire at Northeast Philadelphia Apartment Building on Roosevelt Boulevard
🚨#BREAKING: Numerous firefighters are battling an intense massive apartment complex fire with people being evacuated— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 12, 2024
📌#Rhawnhurst | #Pennsylvania
⁰Currently, numerous firefighters and emergency personnel are battling an intense massive four-alarm fire at an apartment complex… pic.twitter.com/HWGPDrAjFX
Also Read | Joe Biden Mixes Up Kamala Harris As Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy As Vladimir Putin During NATO Summit (Watch Videos).
According to a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson, more than 150 firefighters and about 57 vehicles responded to the fire. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.Open in app