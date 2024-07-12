US: Four-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building in Philadelphia (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 12. Firefighters are working to douse the blaze, which destroyed the whole structure.

A video of the incident was shared on X, formerly Twitter. In the video, it can be seen that the whole apartment was engulfed in a massive blaze, and clouds of black smoke were coming out of it. The view from Chopper 6 captured the extensive damage as the flames raged out of control.

Crews Battle Fire at Northeast Philadelphia Apartment Building on Roosevelt Boulevard

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous firefighters are battling an intense massive apartment complex fire with people being evacuated



📌#Rhawnhurst | #Pennsylvania

⁰Currently, numerous firefighters and emergency personnel are battling an intense massive four-alarm fire at an apartment complex… pic.twitter.com/HWGPDrAjFX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 12, 2024

Also Read | Joe Biden Mixes Up Kamala Harris As Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy As Vladimir Putin During NATO Summit (Watch Videos).

According to a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson, more than 150 firefighters and about 57 vehicles responded to the fire. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.