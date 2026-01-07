US holds 'maximum leverage' over Venezuela's interim authorities: White House

Washington, Jan 7 Forcefully defending its actions related to Venezuela, the White House on Wednesday said the United States now holds "maximum leverage" over the country's interim authorities, while also reiterating that discussions are underway regarding Greenland, describing both matters as issues of US national security.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Washington now holds "maximum leverage" over Venezuela's interim authorities following what she described as a decisive US operation carried out last week.

"There isn't another military in the world that could have pulled off this operation," Leavitt told reporters. “America is truly back with respect to Venezuela,” she added.

Leavitt said the administration was coordinating closely with Venezuela’s interim authorities and had secured access to Venezuelan oil that had been held offshore under sanctions.

“This was a deal made by the President and his team with the Venezuelan interim authorities,” she said.

According to Leavitt, the oil will be sold through global markets, with the proceeds first routed through accounts under US control.

“All proceeds from the sale of Venezuelan crude oil and petroleum products will initially settle in US-controlled accounts,” she said, adding that the funds would be distributed “at the discretion of the United States government.”

Leavitt said there were no US troops on the ground in Venezuela, but stressed that the option of military force remained open if required.

“The President, of course, reserves the right to use the United States military if necessary,” she said. “Diplomacy is always the first option.”

Referring to Venezuela’s political leadership, Leavitt said the former president was no longer in power and described him as an “illegitimate leader,” reiterating the administration’s position that it does not recognise his authority.

The White House also confirmed the seizure of oil tankers linked to what it described as Venezuela’s “shadow fleet,” stating that the vessels had violated US sanctions.

“The United States under this President is not going to tolerate that,” Leavitt said.

Turning to Greenland, Leavitt confirmed that the administration is discussing the strategic importance of the Arctic territory amid growing geopolitical competition.

“The acquisition of Greenland by the United States is not a new idea,” she said. “Presidents dating back to the 1800s have said it is advantageous for America’s national security.”

She said the President believes such a move would help counter increased Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic region.

“All options are always on the table for the President,” Leavitt said, while declining to rule out any course of action.

Asked about Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland, Leavitt said she had not heard the President personally question it.

“I have not heard him question it personally,” she said.

The White House also reiterated the administration’s support for NATO, with Leavitt citing the President’s view that the United States would “always be there for NATO,” while continuing to press alliance members on burden-sharing.

Venezuela has long remained a focus of US sanctions and pressure campaigns, while Greenland’s strategic relevance has grown as competition among major powers in the Arctic intensifies.

