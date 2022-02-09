US House passes short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown
By ANI | Published: February 9, 2022 06:11 AM2022-02-09T06:11:35+5:302022-02-09T06:20:07+5:30
The US House of Representatives passed a short-term spending bill to keep the US government open through March 11.
The House passed the measure on Tuesday with a 272-162 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration.
The current US government spending legislation is set to expire on February 18.
Both sides have expressed a desire to halt the continuous stop-gap funding process in order to pass a broader package.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told CNN he is optimistic that Democrats and Republicans are getting closer to striking a funding deal agreement to vote on the week of March 7.
Last year, the US came close to a massive government shutdown until the last minute that was centred around a fight over whether or not to raise the debt ceiling. Congress in December voted to raise the federal government's USD 28.9 trillion debt limit by USD 2.5 trillion. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
