US imposes 'full blocking sanctions' against Russia's Sberbank, Alpha Bank: Official

The United States has imposed "full blocking sanctions" on Sberbank and Alpha Bank in its latest round of restrictive measures to escalate the financial shock for Russia, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"We're dramatically escalating the financial shock by imposing full blocking sanctions on Russia's largest financial institution Sberbank and its largest private bank Alpha Bank," the official said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor