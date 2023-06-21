US-India Business Council organises INDUS X Summit

Washington DC [US], June 21 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's White House visit, the US-India Business Council organised the INDUS X Summit and its President Atul Keshap said that it will demonstrate the full power of free enterprise systems to the world.

Taking to Twitter, US-India Business Council said, "This #INDUSX exhibition "is going to demonstrate the full power of our free enterprise systems to the world" ahead of President Biden and Prime Minister Modi's meeting at the White House. @USAmbKeshap kicks off the #INDUSX reception at @USChamber."

PM Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

INDUS X Summit is a key opportunity to accelerate U.S.-India defence co-development and co-production and to fortify the strategic partnership between our nations.

At the summit, US Congressmen Ro Khanna, Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and Deputy Ambassador at Embassy of India in Washington DC Sripriya Ranganathan were also there.

"At the #INDUSX reception at @USChamber, Congressman @RoKhanna states that the "U.S. and India have mutually aligned security interests" and that "the business world is looking to India to diversify its supply chains" in Asia," US-India Business Council said.

"In his remarks during the #INDUSX reception at @USChamber, Ambassador Garcetti @USAmbIndia underscores that threats can come from the "absence of coordination," and says that "we're thrilled to see #INDUSX" facilitating the coordination necessary for peace."

Garcetti further stated to expect to see startups have the opportunity to "participate in government-sponsored joint challenges" and to "partner with established defence industry leads."

"At the #INDUSX reception being held at @USChamber, Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan @ranganathan_sr states that she hopes to see these defense startups become "Indo-U.S. unicorns for the next century," US-India Business Council tweeted.

Meanwhile, on June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

