US-India INDUS-X initiative marks one-year anniversary with pioneering strides in defence innovation

Washington, DC [US], June 22 : As the US-India INDUS-X initiative commemorates its first year, it stands as a beacon of transnational collaboration in defence innovation. Launched during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Washington, DC, INDUS-X has swiftly advanced bilateral commitments through the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).

"In its first year, INDUS-X has advanced both countries' commitment to build a defence innovation bridge under the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET)," read a release from US Department of Defence.

Since its inception, INDUS-X has fostered robust private sector cooperation between the United States and India, paving the way for transformative partnerships among defence technology firms, investors, and researchers. This initiative has not only bolstered technological exchange but has also laid the groundwork for strategic alliances crucial to both nations' defence capabilities.

"INDUS-X has strengthened private sector cooperation between the United States and India by facilitating partnerships among defence technology companies, investors, and researchers," the release added.

Highlighting its growing significance, the White House recently announced the upcoming third INDUS-X Summit, slated to convene in Silicon Valley in September 2024.

Co-hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and Stanford University, the summit will focus on leveraging private capital to propel defence innovation forward.

The India-United States Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS X) was launched at an event in Washington, DC, USA, on June 21, 2023. The INDUS X event was co-organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the Ministry of Defence, and the US Department of Defence (DoD) and hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC).

Joint Secretary (Defence Industries Promotion), MoD, Anurag Bajpai, led the Indian delegation in the two-day INDUS-X event. A reception for Indian and US government representatives, defence start-ups, think tanks, incubators, investors, industries and other stakeholders was organised on June 20, 2023.

The event also saw a first-of-its-kind joint showcasing of innovative technologies by Indian and US start-ups. 15 Indian start-ups and 10 US start-ups, from multiple domains of maritime, AI, autonomous systems, and space, showcased their technologies to Indian and US stakeholders, the Ministry of Defence, said in a release earlier.

