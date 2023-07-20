US: Indian-American Dr Bimaljit Singh Sandhu appointed to key health sector position in Virginia

Virginia [US], July 20 : Indian-American gastroenterologist, Dr Bimaljit Singh Sandhu, has been appointed to a key administrative position in the health sector by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Recently, on Tuesday Bimaljit Singh Sandhu, hailing from Faridkot, Punjab, was sworn in as a Board member of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority, Khalsa Vox reported.

Along with him, Diana Cantor of Richmond, Partner, Alternative Investment Management, LLC, and Gary Thomson, CPA, of Chester, Virginia, Managing Partner, Thomson Consulting, LLC also appointed as the Board member of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority, according to the Virginia Governor in the press statement.

Sandhu's life started when he migrated to the US in 2004 as a Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center gastroenterologist faculty member.

His knowledge and wisdom helped him to make a name for himself in the medical field and earned widespread recognition for his exceptional contributions to the field.

With his appointment to the board of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority, Sandhu is poised to make a lasting impact on the state's healthcare landscape.

This distinguished position grants him the opportunity to shape healthcare policies, enhance medical education programs, and promote advancements in patient care, according to Khalsa Vox.

Having dedicated his career to improving the lives of individuals through his medical practice, Dr Sandhu’s appointment is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the field of medicine.

His diverse background, coupled with his extensive experience in gastroenterology, positions him perfectly to provide valuable insights and perspectives in his new role.

The Indian-American community takes immense pride in Dr Sandhu’s achievement, as it serves as a shining example of the talent and expertise that this community brings to the United States.

Dr Sandhu’s appointment reinforces the idea of diversity and inclusivity, highlighting the contributions made by individuals of various cultural backgrounds to the nation’s progress.

With the resp[onsibility of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority, Dr Sandhu embarked on a new chapter in his career, his expertise and leadership will contribute to the system.

His appointment to this key position not only brings honour to his Punjab heritage but also symbolizes the exceptional achievements of the Indian-American community in the United States.

Dr Sandhu’s success story inspires aspiring medical professionals and underscores the value of hard work, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, reported Khalsa Vox.

