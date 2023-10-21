US issues 'security alert' for citizens in Gaza ahead of Rafah border crossing opening

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 21 : The United States Embassy in Jerusalem has issued a 'security alert' for its citizens ahead of the opening of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

The US Embassy has warned of a "potentially chaotic and disorderly environment" and asked its citizens to respond to the message with their current location.

"We have received information that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open on Saturday, 21 October at 10:00 AM local time," the Embassy stated.

Stating that it is not certain for how long it will the border remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza, it stated, "We anticipate that many people would attempt to cross should the border open, and U.S. citizens attempting to enter Egypt should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing".

The Embassy also assured of sending updated information on US government assistance in Egypt via the email address.

It further urged the citizens to assess their personal safety and security before moving towards the border or crossing it.

"The situation remains dynamic and fluid and the security environment is unpredictable. You should assess your personal safety and security before choosing to move toward the border or trying to cross," the Embassy added.

It further asked the citizens who have departed Gaza or are not located there to respond to the message with their current location.

Meanwhile, the UN is focussing on efforts to push humanitarian aid across the Egyptian border into Gaza.

Earlier on Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza in northern Sinai in Egypt, CNN reported.

Guterres told the reporters that the large convoy loaded with food and medicine was "the difference between life and death for the people," as per UN News.

"For nearly two weeks, Gaza has gone without any shipments of fuel, food, water and medicine. The UN is focusing all its efforts for a sustained operation to deliver critical humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the UN spokesperson said in a post on social media.

