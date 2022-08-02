US kills top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

Washington, Aug 2 The US killed Al Qaeda's top leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike possibly in Afghanistan.

He had overseen the September 11 attacks on the US in 2001 along with Osama bin-Laden, who was killed by the US in 2011 in Pakistan.

Zawahiri also had a long history of baiting and threatening India. Last April, he praised an Indian student who stood up against efforts to prevent Muslim women from wearing hijab.

There was no further information on when and where the strike was carried out. A Taliban spokesman tweeted that a US drone strike hit a "residential house" in Kabul.

US President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation in a televised address from the White House, where he is in isolation after testing positive again for Covid-19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor