US launches second phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan, announces demilitarisation, technocratic government

Washington DC [US], January 15 : US President Donald Trump's foreign envoy, Steve Witkoff, has announced the launch of Phase Two of the President's 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, marking a shift from a ceasefire arrangement to "demilitarisation", "technocratic governance" and large-scale "reconstruction in Gaza".

In a post on X on Wednesday, Witkoff said Phase Two provides for the creation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which will oversee governance during the transitional period.

"Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President's 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction," he wrote.

"Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel," Witkoff said in his post.

He underlined that the United States expects Hamas to fully comply with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. "Failure to do so will bring serious consequences," the US envoy wrote.

Witkoff also highlighted the achievements of the earlier stage and said Phase One had delivered "historic humanitarian aid," ensuring the continuation of the ceasefire.

"Importantly, Phase One delivered historic humanitarian aid, maintained the ceasefire, returned all living hostages and the remains of twenty-seven of the twenty-eight deceased hostages," he wrote.

Witkoff also expressed gratitude to regional mediators for their role in advancing the process. "We are deeply grateful to Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible," he said.

Earlier in October 2025, Israel and Hamas accepted the initial stage of Trump's 20-point framework, which includes a ceasefire in their two-year conflict and a deal on the release of Israeli hostages.

