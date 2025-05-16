US lawmakers introduce bill to formalise 'six assurances' amid rising tensions with China

Washington, DC [US], May 16 : As strategic tensions with China continue to escalate, US lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill to formally enshrine the "six assurances" to Taiwan into law, a move that sends a clear signal to Beijing regarding Washington's long-standing policy of support for Taipei, Taipei Times reported.

The legislation, introduced by US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, seeks to codify the six principles first conveyed in 1982 by then-US President Ronald Reagan. Though reaffirmed multiple times by US administrations and Congress, the "six assurances" have never held the force of law.

"Taiwan is a vibrant democracy and a critical partner to the United States, and it deserves clarity and certainty when it comes to our commitments," Krishnamoorthi said in a news release by the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The original assurances were delivered privately by then-head of the American Institute in Taiwan, James Lilley, to then-Taiwanese President Chiang Ching-kuo.

However, because they were never presented as a formal government document, the exact text has never been found. In contrast to the Taiwan Relations Act, which is codified US law, the six assurances have remained an informal cornerstone of US policy toward Taiwan, reported Taipei Times.

The six assurances include: No set date for ending arms sales to Taiwan; no prior consultation with China on such sales; no mediation between Taiwan and China; no revision of the Taiwan Relations Act; no change in the US position on Taiwan's sovereignty; and no pressure on Taiwan to negotiate with Beijing.

"By codifying the six assurances, this bill sends a clear, bipartisan message: We will stand firm against coercion, support peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and ensure that US policy remains consistent, principled and rooted in law," Krishnamoorthi said.

The bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Gregory Meeks, Zach Nunn, Greg Stanton, Young Kim, and Nicole Malliotakis. It must pass both the House and Senate before reaching the president for approval.

The same day the bill was introduced, the committee held a hearing titled "Deterrence Amid Rising Tensions: Preventing CCP Aggression on Taiwan," featuring testimony from former military and diplomatic officials, Taipei Times reported.

"A CCP attack on Taiwan would be unacceptable for our prosperity, our security and our values," Krishnamoorthi said during the session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor