US: Life-Threatening Flash Flood Emergency Triggers Evacuations in New Mexico Town; Watch Video

A flash flood emergency was issued for the town of Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Tuesday, July 9. The National Weather Service reported that heavy rain and flash flooding are already occurring in the South Fork Fire burn scar, prompting the emergency in the Upper Canyon and Brady Canyon areas.

Slow-moving thunderstorms are unleashing heavy downpours, leading to significant and life-threatening flooding. Houses are being washed away, and structures are collapsing due to the raging floodwaters. Cars and roadways are submerged, further hindering rescue efforts.

Flash Flooding in Ruidoso

🚨#BREAKING: The New Mexico National Guard are helping folks evacuate as significant, life-threatening flooding has occurred with a reported tornado ⁰⁰📌#Ruidoso | #NewMexico

A video shows flash flooding in Ruidoso, New Mexico. According to the Village of Ruidoso, the city has implemented evacuations due to the flash flooding, which has caused multiple gas leaks throughout the area.

The Village of Ruidoso has issued evacuation orders for Cedar Creek, Upper Canyon, Brady Canyon, areas along the Rio Ruidoso, and Paradise Canyon due to the flooding.