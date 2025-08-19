US: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey named FBI's Co-Deputy Director

Washington, Aug 19 Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has been named the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) co-deputy director, alongside the law enforcement agency's current second-in-command, Dan Bongino.

Bailey expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for giving him the opportunity to "serve in the mission to Make America Safe Again."

"I am proud to announce I have accepted the role of Co-Deputy Director of the FBI. I extend my thanks to US President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for the opportunity to serve in the mission to Make America Safe Again. I will protect America and uphold the Constitution," Andrew Bailey posted on X.

US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche welcomed Andrew Bailey as the FBI's new Co-Deputy Director.

In a post on X, Blanche wrote, "Thrilled to welcome Andrew Bailey as our new FBI Co-Deputy Director. As Missouri's Attorney General, he took on the swamp, fought weaponised government, and defended the Constitution. Now he is bringing that fight to the DOJ."

In a statement, Andrew Bailey announced that he will resign effective on September 8. He expressed gratitude to the people of Missouri for giving him the opportunity to represent the state and called it a humbling privilege to serve as the 44th Attorney General of Missouri.

"It has been a humbling privilege to serve as the 44th Attorney General of the State of Missouri, and I am forever grateful to the people of Missouri for the opportunity to represent our state and your families. My life has been defined by a call to service, and I am once again answering that call, this time at the national level. But wherever I am called, Missouri is and always will be home," he added.

Bailey has served as Missouri's attorney general since 2023, and he is known to have asked the Supreme Court to intervene on behalf of Missouri in a criminal case against Trump filed by New York prosecutors, a request rejected by the high court, CBS News reported.

He supported his state's restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care for minors, and filed a lawsuit against Starbucks over its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Dan Bongino, a Trump loyalist, clashed with other administration officials in July amid controversy regarding the FBI and Justice Department's handling of a review of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

He did not come to work at the department at one point and even considered resigning from his position, CBS News reported, citing sources as saying at the time.

