US: Ninth East Turkistan General Assembly highlights Chinese atrocities against Uyghurs, other Turkic people

Washington DC [US], November 13 : The ninth East Turkistan General Assembly was conducted in Washington DC from November 10-12, with primary focus on strategising legal measures to address China's ongoing 'genocide' against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples.

A press release by the East Turkistan Government in Exile informed that a 12-point declaration was also adopted at the assembly.

"The East Turkistan Government in Exile, along with the East Turkistan Parliament in Exile, proudly announces the completion of the 9th East Turkistan General Assembly. This momentous event took place from November 10-12, 2023, in the Washington Capitol Region, United States," the release stated

According to the East Turkistan Government in Exile, the assembly coincided with the 90th anniversary of the First East Turkistan Republic (1933-1934) and the 79th anniversary of the Second East Turkistan Republic (1944-1949).

These commemorations represent the "enduring spirit and continuous struggle" of the East Turkistani people for their sovereignty and national independence, the release stated.

The assembly was preceded by a strategic planning session on November 9, focusing on developing a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the East Turkistan Government in Exile and secure East Turkistan's national independence.

This year's assembly brought together 60 newly elected members of the East Turkistan Parliament in Exile, representing East Turkistani diaspora communities from 13 countries. The Opening Session included keynote addresses by Departing Prime Minister Salih Hudayar and Departing President Ghulam Yaghma.

The release added that over a dozen foreign observers and guest speakers, made up of foreign parliamentarians, government officials, strategists, researchers, and human rights activist participated.

Some of the major names at the assembly were Prime Minister Ahkmed Zakayev of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria Government in Exile, Mexican Parliament Deputy Salvador Caro, US Strategist and Sinologist Ben Lowsen, former US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary at Veteran Affairs John Wagner, former US National Security Council Strategic Planning Director General Robert Spalding, former Deputy Associate Director for Operations at the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, the President of the Vulnerable People's Project, Jason Jones, China specialist and researcher, Ethan Gutmann and NATO European Development Committee Chairman Gunther Fehlinger.

Special attention was given to the personal testimonies of concentration camp survivors Sayragul Sautybay and Tursunay Ziyawudun, whose stories profoundly impacted the attendees.

"A primary focus of the assembly was to strategize legal and practical measures to address China's ongoing genocide against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples. The event also aimed to unite the East Turkistani diaspora in support of the East Turkistan Government in Exile in order to secure the restoration of East Turkistan's independence," the release stated.

The assembly concluded with the election of new government leadership, including President Mamtimin Ala, Vice President Sayragul Sauytbay, and Prime Minister Abdulahat Nur.

New Executive Council and Cabinet of Ministers as well as new Parliamentary Committees were established, and a 4-year strategic plan was formulated to advance East Turkistan's cause for national independence.

A 12-point Declaration was also adopted, encapsulating key resolutions and pledges from the East Turkistan Government in Exile, and calls to action for the East Turkistan diaspora and the global community to support East Turkistan's struggle for independence, the release by East Turkistan Government in Exile added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor