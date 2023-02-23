US: No passengers survived in Arkansas private plane crash

No passengers survived after the small, private twin-engine plane crashed on Wednesday in Pulaski County in Arkansas, The Arkansas Times reported.

At least five people were killed when the twin-engine plane crashed around noon after departing nearby Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration, in a mail, stated that a twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 crashed with five passengers on board en route to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio. The crash site is a few miles from Clinton National Airport, Pulaski County Lieutenant Cody Burk said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash and the FAA said it would post a preliminary incident report here. The preliminary reports are usually posted the next business day, the FAA said.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the Little Rock Police Department and the Little Rock Fire Department, responded to the scene, according to a tweet from LRPD, reported by The Arkansas Times.

( With inputs from ANI )

