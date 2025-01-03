US NSA Jake Sullivan to visit India, to hold meeting with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval: MEA

New Delhi [India], January 3 : US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will be visiting India, where he will meet his Indian counterpart, NSA Ajit Doval, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday.

The two leaders are expected to hold discussions on a range of topics to further strengthen the India-US relationship.

"US NSA Jake Sullivan is going to visit India and he will meet his Indian counterpart NSA Ajit Doval. This relationship is so strong that continuous discussions keep happening between the two countries (India-US)...discussion will take place on various topics (between NSA Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake Sullivan)," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference today.

Ahead of the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump, Jaiswal noted that India has a "very deep connection" with the US adding that New Delhi wants to work strongly with the new Trump administration in Washington, DC.

"We have a very deep connection with the US, we have a strategic partnership, and in the last few years, this relationship has strengthened further. With the new Trump administration well we would like to work strongly," Jaiswal said.

Further, being asked about the ongoing row over H1B visas, the MEA spokesperson pointed to the "strong and growing economic and technological partnership" between New Delhi and Washington and said they look forward to further deepening the economic ties between the two nations.

"Both countries (India and US) have a strong and growing economic and technological partnership, and within this ambit, mobility of skilled professionals is an important component in this ambit and this collaboration. India-US economic ties benefit a lot from the technical expertise provided by skilled professionals, with both sides leveraging their strengths and competitive value. We look forward to further deepening India-US economic ties which are to our mutual benefits," he said.

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

Trump's return to the White House marks only the second time in US history that a president has served two non-consecutive terms. The first such instance was Grover Cleveland, who served as president in 1884 and 1892.

Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020.

