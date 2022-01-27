US obligated to test diplomatic path on Ukraine, prefers peaceful resolution: Blinken

The United States has an obligation to test the diplomatic path to resolve the Ukraine crisis peacefully, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We have an obligation to test that proposition to pursue the diplomatic path, to leave no diplomatic stone unturned because for sure it's far preferable to resolve these differences peacefully," Blinken said during a press briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

