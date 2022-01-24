US orders families of embassy staff in Ukraine to leave country

The United States on Sunday updated its travel advisory for Ukraine urging American citizens to leave the country and authorizing the departure of some embassy employees.

"On January 23, 2022, the Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of US direct hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members from Embassy Kyiv due to the continued threat of Russian military action. US citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," the State Department said in an advisory on Sunday.

This advisory said Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine.

"The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine's borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice. Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kyiv."

The State Department said that US citizens in Ukraine should be aware that Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine would severely impact the US Embassy's ability to provide consular services, including assistance to U.S. citizens in departing Ukraine."

The State Department has urged American citizens not to take trips to the country amid "tension" along the border with Ukraine.

"Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Ukraine due to crime and civil unrest. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory."

This advisory comes as several countries, led by the US, have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

