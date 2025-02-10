US Pavilion opens at Aero India 2025, features cutting-edge Aerospace and Defence Technologies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 : US Embassy in India's Charge d'Affaires Jorgan K Andrews on Monday inaugurated the US Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2025 underscoring the US' commitment to deepening defence and security cooperation with India.

Addressing the Aero India 2025 event, he highlighted the dynamic partnership between the countries, underlining its significance as a key element of their bilateral relationship.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have talked about the need to deepen defence trade between our nations. I am happy to report that, from small start-ups to the robust defence public sector undertakings to the expanding private defence sector, bilateral defence trade is deepening" Andrews said as per a statement.

He added, "The US defence industry has demonstrated its commitment to partnering with India to provide high-quality, technologically advanced defence equipment and systems that are considered the most operationally reliable in the world."

The US is one of the largest international exhibitors at Aero India 2025, featuring leading American aerospace and defence firms showcasing next-generation aircraft, advanced avionics, unmanned systems, space technologies, and innovative defense capabilities.

Throughout the event, US government and industry participants will highlight and promote technology sharing, joint ventures, and industrial partnerships that support the US-India Major Defence Partnership.

Charge d'Affaires Andrews led a high-level US delegation, including Consul General Chris Hodges, US Consulate General Chennai; Brigadier General Patrick Teague, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attache, US Embassy Delhi; and Major General Ricky Mills, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs. Peter McKenna, Vice President, represented Kallman Worldwide, which, along with the US Departments of Commerce and Defense, organized the US Pavilion at Aero India 2025, as per the statement.

Technical Sergeant Benjamin Huseby of the US Air Force Band of the Pacific's ensemble, Final Approach, sang the Indian and the US national anthems at the pavilion opening, the statement said.

