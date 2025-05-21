US: Pentagon to conduct comprehensive review of 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan

Washington, DC [US], May 21 : The US Department of Defense on Wednesday announced a comprehensive review of the 2021 military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of 13 US service members and 170 civilians in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

The review aims to provide accountability and transparency, examining previous investigations and decision-making processes that led to the tragic event. A Special Review Panel will be convened to analyse findings of fact, sources, and witnesses, ensuring a thorough understanding of what transpired.

"On August 26, 2021, Former US President Joe Biden's administration led a chaotic withdrawal of US military and embassy officials from Afghanistan that led to the deaths of 13 US Service members and 170 civilians in a suicide bombing at the Kabul International Airport's Abbey Gate," according US Department of Defense

Further, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that President Donald Trump and he "formally pledged full transparency for what transpired during our military withdrawal from Afghanistan."

"The Department of Defense has an obligation, both to the American people and to the warfighters who sacrificed their youth in Afghanistan, to get to the facts. This remains an important step toward regaining faith and trust with the American people and all those who wear the uniform, and is prudent based on the number of casualties and equipment lost during the execution of this withdrawal operation," the statement added.

Hegseth noted that the Department has been "engaged in a review of this catastrophic event in our military's history over the last three months."

"I have concluded that we need to conduct a comprehensive review to ensure that accountability for this event is met and that the complete picture is provided to the American people. To meet this imperative, I am directing the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs (ATSD-PA) and Senior Advisor, Sean Parnell to convene a Special Review Panel (SRP) for the Department who will thoroughly examine previous investigations, to include but not limited to, findings of fact, sources, witnesses, and analyse the decision making that led to one of America's darkest and deadliest international moments," as per US Department of Defence.

"This team will ensure accountability to the American people and the warfighters of our great nation," the statement added.

