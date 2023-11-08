US polls: Republican candidate warns Governor nominees not to "sell their soul" to Donald Trump

Las Vegas [United States], November 8 : Former New Jersey Governor and 2024 Republican Party Presidential candidate Chris Christie claimed his party's Kentucky gubernatorial nominee, Daniel Cameron made a "huge mistake" in associating himself with former United States President Donald Trump.

Christie, a former governor of New Jersey, said Trump's endorsement of Cameron in both the Grand Old Party (Republican) primary and the general election was an error and doomed the Republican's bid for Kentucky governor, reported The Hill.

"Daniel Cameron made a huge mistake by embracing Donald Trump and selling his soul to him. And that's what he did," Christie said on CNN after Cameron's projected loss, according to The Hill.

Even though Kentucky is a red (Republican) state, and Cameron was endorsed by the former Republican President, Christie feels that this only served as a detriment to Cameron's campaign.

"And the voters of Kentucky, a very red state, as you noted, gave their verdict on politicians who sell their soul to Donald Trump," the daily cited Cameron as saying.

Trump held the presidential office for a single term, which makes him eligible to compete again for the US presidency again at the 60th quadrennial presidential elections being held on November 5, 2024.

As per a hypothetical rematch in the latest CNN poll conducted by SSRS, the former President narrowly leads President Joe Biden, 49 per cent to 45 per cent among registered voters, CNN reported.

Cameron had been seen as a growing presence in the Republican Party, however, he lost his bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Governor Andy Beshear.

"Daniel Cameron was a rising star in the Republican Party until he decided to throw his lot in with Donald Trump," Christie said. "I mean, let's face it: Donald Trump is political and electoral poison down ballot," The Hill reported.

Christie is one of the former president's most prominent Republican critics and is running against Trump in the 2024 Republican primary.

"Down ballot, his endorsement has led to Republican defeats in the House in the Senate, rather, and the House in '18. In '20, we lost the United States Senate and the White House. In '22, we underperformed miserably," Christie said. "And tonight, you're seeing us lose again."

The United States primaries will take place individually in each of the 50 US states, and five US territories starting in January and ending in June 2024, in order to decide the Presidential candidate to run for election in November 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor