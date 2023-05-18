US President Biden, Japanese PM Kishida address efforts to bolster economic cooperation

Washington [US], May 18 : United States President Joe Biden met Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, ahead of G-7 Summit, and addressed the efforts to bolster economic cooperation, including through negotiations on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), according to the official statement released by the White House.

On Thursday (Local Time), Biden reached Japan and greeted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

While meeting Kishida, the US President said, "The bottom line, Prime Minister, is that when our countries stand together, we stand stronger. And I believe the whole world is safer when we do."

Biden quoted Kishida's statement, which he said during his visit to the White House in January, "We face the most, one of the most complex environments in recent history, security environments," and added that he can not be more agree with that.

According to the official statement, Kishida underscored that the US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of regional peace and prosperity, and reaffirmed America's extended deterrence commitment using the full range of the country's capabilities.

Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen defence cooperation, building on Japan's revised strategy documents and increased defence investments.

"They also addressed efforts to bolster economic cooperation, including through negotiations on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), the promotion of clean and secure energy, and the establishment of diverse and resilient critical minerals supply chains," the statement read.

"The leaders highlighted their deepening cooperation on emerging technology, including the finalization of a memorandum of cooperation on education and technology and the launching of new partnerships between U.S. and Japanese companies and universities, including the University of Chicago and Purdue University, in areas like quantum computing and semiconductors. The President thanked the Prime Minister for Japan's commitment to increase investment in these areas," the statement added.

Both leaders affirmed their resolve to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia's "brutal and unlawful invasion", and committed to working closely together to address regional security challenges, including North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and coercive behaviour by China that runs counter to international law.

The President reaffirmed the US commitment to the immediate resolution of the abductions issue. The two leaders underscored their opposition to any attempts to change the status quo by force and reiterated their resolve to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"They also reaffirmed their support for ASEAN centrality, and emphasized the importance of increasing multilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly with the Republic of Korea (ROK), the Quad nations including Australia and India, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands. The President commended Prime Minister Kishida on his courageous efforts to improve bilateral ties with the ROK, which will contribute to greater regional stability and prosperity," the statement read.

"The two leaders committed to continue deepening the bilateral relationship to advance their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The President said he looked forward to a productive G7 Summit under Japan's leadership," the statement added.

