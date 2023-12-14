US President Biden meets with families of American hostages

Washington, DC [US], December 14 (ANI/TPS): US President Joe Biden held a private meeting on Wednesday with the families of Americans held hostage in Gaza.

"I just sat down with the loved ones of Americans taken hostage by Hamas to hear their stories," said Biden.

"I reassured them that I will continue doing everything possible to secure the release of their family members and that we will not give up hope."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer also attended the meeting. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor