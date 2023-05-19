US President Biden, UK PM Sunak, French President Macron arrive at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

Hiroshima [Japan], May 19 : US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday arrived at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomed them at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and the leaders posed for the pictures.

For his visit to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, US President Joe Biden was accompanied by his wife Jill Biden. UK PM Rishi Sunak along with his wife Akshata Murty visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (Genbaku Dome) - the only structure left standing in the area, depicting the aftermath where the world's first atomic bomb was dropped on the city on August 6, 1945.

US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are currently in Japan to attend the G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21. Notably, Japan assumed the G7 Presidency in 2023.

The G7 grouping comprises Japan, Italy, Canada, France, the US, the UK and Germany. Japan under its G7 Presidency has invited leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam, according to the statement.

The G7 Summit is an annual international forum for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU). European Council President Charles Michel will represent the European Union at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Hiroshima on May 19 and attend the G7 summit on May 20-21. He is visiting Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in a message said, "From May 19 to 21, the G7 Summit will be held in Hiroshima, my hometown. Hiroshima is a beautiful city surrounded by the lush green Chugoku Mountains, facing the calm Seto Inland Sea."

"I truly look forward to welcoming the G7 Leaders to Hiroshima. At the same time, as the world's attention turns to Japan this year, it will be a great opportunity to show the world the charms of our country, from beautiful landscapes, traditional culture and local foods to cutting-edge technology," he added.

Earlier on May 18, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a meeting with US President Joe Biden. He also held a meeting with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak. Kishida also met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is currently in Japan to attend the G7 summit.

