US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Share First Dance at Commander-In-Chief Ball (Watch Video)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shared a ceremonial dance at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday evening (US time). Melania was wearing a stunning black and white strap gown as the couple took the stage for the Commander in Chief's Inaugural ball.

During Trump's inauguration ceremony in the day, First Lady Melania wore a custom double-breasted navy coat by New York designer Adam Lipes, along with a matching hat design by American milliner Eric Javits. The 54-year-old FLOTUS finished the ensemble with black leather gloves and navy suede pumps.

“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump,” Lippes said in a post on Instagram while posting a picture with Melania Trump.

At her first inaugural ball in 2017, Trump wowed in a white silk crepe Hervé Pierre gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, slit skirt and a red ribbon around the waist, which she helped design.