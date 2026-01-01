US President Donald Trump says his New Year wish is to see "Peace on Earth"

Washington DC [US], January 1 : US President Donald Trump held a New Year bash at his Florida resort on Thursday and when he was quizzed about his wish for the New Year he said he wanted peace on Earth, reported Fox News.

The gala was attended by among other guests Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

In his address to the gala the US President praised his government and claimed that the US was back and strong.

"We're taking in hundreds of millions of dollars in tariffs," the President said. "We're doing great as a country. We're back. We're strong. I didn't think it could happen this fast. It's happening faster than anybody thought possible."

Trump then acted as the auctioneer for a painting of Jesus Christ's face by artist Vanessa Horabuena. Trump said proceeds would go to St. Jude Children's Hospital and a sheriff's department. The painting sold for USD 2.75 million.

Earlier, in what will come as good news in the New Year, Trump announced that the National Guard will be withdrawn from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, claiming that their presence had helped reduce crime in these cities.

He also suggested that federal forces could return in the future if crime rises again.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities, and ONLY by that fact. Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago were GONE if it weren't for the Federal Government stepping in. We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again - Only a question of time."

"It is hard to believe that these Democrat Mayors and Governors, all of whom are greatly incompetent, would want us to leave, especially considering the great progress that has been made?" the post read.

Just a week earlier, the United States Supreme Court refused to authorise the deployment of the National Guard in Chicago, over the objection of Illinois officials.

Trump also claimed that tariffs have helped drive record investment into the country. He added that companies are establishing factories and businesses across the country "at a level never seen before" because domestically manufactured products face no tariffs.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The United States has set a World Record on investments being made into a Country, and it is Trillions of Dollars more than number two, China. This is singularly because of TARIFFS, and the fact that if you make your product in the U.S., there ARE NO TARIFFS. Hence, factories and businesses are being built all over our Country - At a level never seen before. Congrats to the USA on this incredible achievement."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor