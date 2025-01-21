US President Donald Trump signs order establishing Department of Government Efficiency

Washington, DC [US], January 21 : US President Donald Trump has signed executive order establishing the Department of Government Efficiency to implement the President's DOGE Agenda, by modernizing federal technology and software to enhance governmental efficiency and productivity.

The Department of Government Efficiency will be led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to the executive order signed by Trump, the United States Digital Service has been renamed as the United States DOGE Service (USDS) and shall be established in the Executive Office of the President.

The USDS Administrator established in the Executive Office of the President shall report to the White House Chief of Staff. The USDS Service Temporary Organization shall be headed by the USDS Administrator and shall be dedicated to advancing the President's 18-month DOGE agenda. The US DOGE Service Temporary Organization shall terminate on July 4, 2026.

The text of the executive order reads, "Sec. 3. DOGE Structure. (a) Reorganization and Renaming of the United States Digital Service. The United States Digital Service is hereby publicly renamed as the United States DOGE Service (USDS) and shall be established in the Executive Office of the President."

"(b) Establishment of a Temporary Organization. There shall be a USDS Administrator established in the Executive Office of the President who shall report to the White House Chief of Staff. There is further established within USDS, in accordance with section 3161 of title 5, United States Code, a temporary organization known as "the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization". The U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization shall be headed by the USDS Administrator and shall be dedicated to advancing the President's 18-month DOGE agenda. The U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization shall terminate on July 4, 2026. The termination of the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization shall not be interpreted to imply the termination, attenuation, or amendment of any other authority or provision of this order," it further said.

In consultation with USDS, each Agency Head shall establish within their respective Agencies a DOGE Team of at least four employees, which may include Special Government Employees, hired or assigned within 30 days of the date of this Order, according to the executive order.

The DOGE team members will be selected by Agency Head in consultation with the USDS Administrator. Each DOGE Team will typically include one DOGE team Lead, one engineer, one human resources specialist, and one attorney. Agency Heads shall ensure that DOGE team leads coordinate their work with USDS and advise their respective Agency Heads on implementing the President 's DOGE Agenda.

The USDS Administrator shall start a Software Modernization Initiative to improve the quality and efficiency of government-wide software, network infrastructure, and information technology (IT) systems. Among other things, USDS shall work with Agency Heads to promote interoperability between agency networks and systems, ensure data integrity, and facilitate responsible data collection and synchronization, according to the executive order.

Agency Heads shall take all necessary steps, in coordination with the USDS Administrator and to the maximum extent in accordance with the law, to ensure USDS has full and prompt access to all unclassified agency records, software systems, and IT systems. According to the executive order, USDS shall adhere to rigorous data protection standards.

The text of the executive order reads, "This Executive Order displaces all prior executive orders and regulations, insofar as they are subject to direct presidential amendment, that might serve as a barrier to providing USDS access to agency records and systems as described above."

After Trump's inauguration on Monday, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced he will no longer co-head the Department of Government Efficiency with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In a post on X, he said, "It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I'm confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I'll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we're all-in to help President Trump make America great again!"

