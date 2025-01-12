US President Joe Biden approves major disaster declaration for South Carolina, native village of Kwigillingok

Washington DC [US], January 12 : US President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina and the native Village of Kwigillingok on Saturday.

In a press statement released by the White House on January 11, it was noted, "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of South Carolina and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from November 6 to November 14, 2024."

The press statement noted that federal funding would be available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the counties of Bamberg, Calhoun, and Orangeburg in South Carolina.

Another press statement by the White House said that Joe Biden has "declared that a major disaster exists for the Native Village of Kwigillingok and ordered federal aid to supplement the Tribal Nation's efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm and flooding from August 15 to August 18, 2024."

"Federal funding is available to the native Village of Kwigillingok and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm and flooding", the statement further added.

For both of the locations, it was noted in the press statement that federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Earlier, Joe Biden had approved Missouri and Oregon's Major Disaster Declaration. The declaration is aimed at providing federal assistance to Missouri for the areas affected by storms, tornadoes and flooding which happened in November and recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires in Oregon during July and August last year.

