US President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump to observe Capitol Hill anniversary separately

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to observe Capitol Hill Anniversary separately.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S. Capitol Thursday to mark the anniversary of last year's riot, according to Fox News.

The president and vice president will deliver remarks during their appearance at the Capitol for the anniversary of January 6th.

Capitol protests, which saw thousands of former President Donald Trump's supporters breach the entrance and flood into the building while Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results, according to Fox News.

Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

Earlier, on January 6, 2021, a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C They sought to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election by disrupting the joint session of Congress assembled to count electoral votes that would formalize then-President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Donald Trump will hold the press conference from his Mar-a-Lago resort on January 6.

Further, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that her office is planning a series of events to commemorate the one year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building, including a "prayerful vigil"

( With inputs from ANI )

