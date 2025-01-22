US: President Trump reaffirms support for H-1B visas, calls for skilled immigrants to boost economy

Washington DC [US], January 22 : US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his stance to support the H-1B visa program, which allows employers in the US to hire nonimmigrant workers for speciality occupations, stating that the country needs "competent" and "great" individuals to come to the US and that this can be achieved through the H-1B visa program.

While addressing the media at The White House on Tuesday (local time), Trump emphasised his belief in the importance of attracting skilled individuals to the country, citing the H-1B visa program as a key tool in facilitating this.

He further argued that allowing "quality people" to come into the US further helps in bolstering the economy by supporting various industries.

The US President also pointed to the diverse range of roles covered by the program, from maitre d's and wine experts to high-quality waiters, noting that these individuals contribute to the growth of businesses.

"You got to get the best people...We have to have the quality people coming in... By doing that, we're expanding businesses, and that takes care of everybody... But what I really do feel is that we have to let really competent people, great people, come into our country and we do that through the H-1B," Trump said.

"I like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do. But I don't want to stop. And I'm not just talking about engineers. I'm talking about people at all levels. We want competent people coming into our country. And H-B1, I know the program very well. I use the program. Maitre d's, wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters," he added.

Trump's remarks highlight his administration's focus on attracting top talent from abroad, arguing that such individuals not only fill critical positions but also drive business expansion, which benefits the broader workforce.

Earlier in December, Trump expressed his support for the H-1B visa programme and acknowledged frequently using it for his own properties, calling it a "great programme," according to a report by the New York Post.

Notably, during Trump's first term, the administration imposed restrictions on H-1B visas, citing concerns over "abuse" and "economic strain." In 2016, Trump condemned the program, describing it as a means for companies to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign employees.

Restrictions tightened further in 2020 in response to economic challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor