U.S Presidential Debate: All You Need To Know About Joe Biden And Donald Trump's Mega Faceoff

Democrat US President Joe Biden and his predecessor and Republican rival Donald Trump lock horns in a crucial presidential debate held in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the first debate leading up to the US presidential election on November 5. The 90-minute debate, hosted by CNN, will enforce strict speaking limits, prohibit notes, and take place without an audience to ensure no reactions.

In April 2023, President Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign wherein he described the contest between him and Trump as a stark choice" for voters between the continuation of democracy in America and its possible destruction" under Trump. Biden is set to be the oldest president to ever hold the office. He would be 86 at the end of a second term. Polls indicate that voters are more worried about Biden's age compared to his opponent's. However, if Trump wins, he would surpass Biden's record as the oldest president before the end of his term.

Trump continues to refuse to accept the results of the 2020 election. Additionally, he is currently facing criminal charges in four cases, two of which involve allegations of election interference and undermining the results of the 2020 election.

Biden has pitched his second term as a continuation of his first term with the phrase, Let's finish this job". He has vowed to defend rights such as abortion protections that some Republicans have threatened to erode. If re-elected, Biden has said he would also protect America's image on the world stage, preserve democracy at home and deliver on climate benchmarks. Trump, on the other hand, has said he would overhaul key factions of the federal government and slash social safety net programs. He has also vowed retribution against his political opponents and has said he would appoint a special prosecutor to go after" Biden and his family, ANI reported.