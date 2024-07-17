US Presidential Election 2024: Nikki Haley Endorses Donald Trump at Day 2 of Republican Convention (Watch)

Former President Donald Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention for the second day in a row Tuesday evening, (US local time) minutes before his ex-rival, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, formally endorsed Trump for President after a bitter primary battle between the two.

Haley at RNC said, "I will start by making one thing perfectly clear Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period."

"We should acknowledge that there are some Americans who don’t agree with Donald Trump 100% of the time. I happen to know some of them. And I want to speak to them tonight. My message to them is simple. You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him," Haley wrote on X (formerly Twitter).