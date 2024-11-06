US Presidential Election Results 2024: Former President Donald Trump Wins Iowa

According to the news agency PTI, former US President Donald Trump won Iowa on Tuesday, November 6, and is leading in the race against Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House. Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kauffman both declared victory for Trump.

Iowa, once considered a swing state, has demonstrated Trump’s strong appeal among Republican voters and his enduring influence within the GOP. A majority of Iowans supported Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but decisively chose Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

Now, after easily securing the backing of Iowa’s Republican caucusgoers earlier this year and bolstering his reelection campaign, Trump has won the state in three consecutive presidential elections.

The Iowa results come just days after a poll by Ann Selzer for The Des Moines Register/Mediacom suggested that Iowa could swing in Harris's favor, despite being previously viewed as a secure win for Trump. Harris led in that poll with 47% to Trump's 44%.