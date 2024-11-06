US Presidential Election Results 2024: Former President Donald Trump Wins Ohio

Former US President Donald Trump has beaten Vice President Kamala Harris to claim Ohio’s 17 electoral votes on Tuesday, according to projections by the Associated Press. Trump previously won the swing state in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

In 2016, Trump won Ohio by eight points, taking 51% of the votes compared to 43% for Hillary Clinton. In 2020, Trump again won by eight points in Ohio, that time taking 53% of the vote compared to 45% for President Joe Biden. Ohio was won by Democratic President Barack Obama twice, in 2012 and 2008.

🚨#BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump has won and secured Ohio pic.twitter.com/uv2LGoeXm5 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 6, 2024

In 2024, Trump selected junior Ohio U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate. Vance is in his first term in the U.S. Senate, having first been elected in 2022.

Earlier trends show that Trump is projected to win in Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia, and Vice President Kamala Harris will win Vermont.a

Also Read | US presidential polls: Trump wins Florida, four other states, Harris captures Massachusetts, Maryland: CNN projects.

Voting in these states ended hours earlier. Though projections are emerging from many other states, what everyone is eagerly waiting for is possible trends from the seven battleground states which will effectively determine who will become the next American president.

Trump is projected to win Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee as well while Harris is racing to emerge victorious in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

#WATCH | #USElection2024 | West Palm Beach, Florida: As the counting of votes continues, a voter, Red says, "I think early voting was a big win on our side...I have been a huge supporter of Trump because of his transparency and he tells it like it is. I think he has a very large… pic.twitter.com/cRSRvM62zM — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

"I think early voting was a big win on our side...I have been a huge supporter of Trump because of his transparency and he tells it like it is. I think he has a very large following. I think people finally did their homework...I am optimistic about this evening," a voter said in West Palm Beach.

As the counting of votes continues, two voters express their support for former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

#WATCH | #USElection2024 | West Palm Beach, Florida: As the counting of votes continues, two voters express their support for former US President and Republican candidate #DonaldTrump.



"...More people have come in sense than not. I think Trump has dominated."



"...Like I said,… pic.twitter.com/DVap8GxMwM — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

"...More people have come in sense than not. I think Trump has dominated."

"...Like I said, put America first. That is basically what this is all about. It is great that people want to come here but we can't be giving all our tax dollars. We are hardworking Americans sending our money all over the world. We are allowing people to come across the border like it's wide open, which is craziness. All that is great but there have to be rules, checks and balances."