US prez Trump celebrates the ‘ Big Beautiful Bill’

Washington, June 29 US President Donald Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' has passed the key Senate vote.

The president calls it ‘a great victory’ for the Republican party as the bill heads for its next round of votes.

Taking to X, Trump wrote, “Tonight we saw a GREAT VICTORY in the Senate with the “GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,” but, it wouldn’t have happened without the Fantastic Work of Senator Rick Scott, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Ron Johnson, and Senator Cynthia Lummis.”

“As President of the USA, I am proud of them all, and look forward to working with them to GROW OUR ECONOMY, REDUCE WASTEFUL SPENDING, SECURE OUR BORDER, FIGHT FOR OUR MILITARY/VETS, ENSURE THAT OUR MEDICAID SYSTEM HELPS THOSE WHO TRULY NEED IT, PROTECT OUR SECOND AMENDMENT, AND SO MUCH MORE. GOD BLESS AMERICA & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!,” he added.

While all Republicans voted 'yes' to pass the bill, Thom Tillis, Ron Johnson and Rand Paul sided with the Democrats, making the bill pass with a narrow 51 to 49 vote.

The ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ focuses on funds for the US president's top immigration, border, tax-cut and military priorities and policies. The bill is a part of Trump’s efforts towards tax cuts and spending.

According to this bill, there will be an extension in the 2017 tax cuts imposed during Trump's first presidency, which cut other taxes and boost spending on military and border security as part of the crackdown on immigration.

As Trump aims to fulfill his promise of the largest mass deportation operation in the US history, the bill would provide around $350 billion for Trump's border and national security agenda, including $46 billion for the U.S.-Mexico border wall and $45 billion for 100,000 migrant detention facility beds.

