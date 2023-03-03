US railroad company ordered to sample for dioxins at Ohio train derailment site

Washington, March 3 The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it has ordered railroad company Norfolk Southern to test directly for dioxins in East Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed last month.

Thursday's announcement came nearly a month after the Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine.

Responders later conducted a "controlled release" of some of those chemicals to avert a larger explosion at the site, raising concerns of pollution in the region, reports Xinhua news agency.

"If dioxins are found at a level that poses any unacceptable risk to human health and the environment, EPA will direct the immediate cleanup of the area as needed," the agency said in a release.

In addition, the EPA said it will require Norfolk Southern to conduct a background study to compare any dioxin levels around East Palestine to dioxin levels in other areas not impacted by the train derailment.

"Over the last few weeks, I've sat with East Palestine residents and community leaders in their homes, businesses, churches, and schools," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. "I've heard their fears and concerns directly."

The EPA said that, as of February 28, it has collected at least 115 samples in the potentially impacted area, which include samples of air, soils, surface water, and sediments.

"To date, EPA's monitoring for indicator chemicals has suggested a low probability for release of dioxin from this incident," it said. "EPA's air has detected only low levels of 1,4-dichlorobenzene typical of ambient background concentrations."

Dioxins may be found in any urban or rural environment as a result of common processes such as burning wood or coal, according to the EPA.

Dioxins break down slowly in the environment so the source ofound in any area may be uncertain, it noted.

The incident, which occurred on the night of February 3, involved 11 tank cars carrying hazardous materials that subsequently ignited, fueling fires that damaged an additional 12 non-derailed railcars.

First responders implemented a one-mile evacuation zone surrounding the derailment site that affected up to 2,000 residents.

There were no reported fatalities or injuries, according to a report issued by the National Transportation Security Board (NTSB) last week.

Responders mitigated the fire on February 5, the NTSB report stated. But five derailed "specification tank cars carrying 115,580 gallons of vinyl chloride" continued to concern authorities because the temperature inside one tank car was still rising.

The NTSB said responders later scheduled a "controlled venting" of the five vinyl chloride tank cars to release and burn the vinyl chloride and dug ditches to contain released vinyl chloride liquid while it vaporised and burned.

The controlled venting began on February 6, which discharged toxic and potentially deadly fumes into the air.

While residents were allowed to return to their homes in East Palestine two days later, they remain concerned about the handling of the incident as well as the health impact of exposure to those chemicals.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will visit East Palestine "at some point".

"I've spoken with every official in Ohio, Democrat and Republican, on a continuing basis, as in Pennsylvania," he told reporters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor